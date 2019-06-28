Annabelle Comes Home is Not Scary, Kabir Singh Eyes Rs 200 Crore

On Friday, Annabelle Comes Home and Article 15 released in the theatres. While Annabelle Comes Home is the sixth film in The Conjuring universe, created by filmmaker James Wan, Article 15 stars Ayushmann Khurrana as an IPS officer who finds himself posted at Laalgaon, where he must fight people's prejudice in order to restore balance in the society. Both films will face stiff competition from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh which has been declared a massive blockbuster after in earned close to Rs 135 crore at the box-office in just seven days.

Also, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who according to reports and her ventures in media aspires to be a filmmaker, posted a romantic video with her boyfriend, singer Mishaal Kripalani on Instagram and we have to admit that the short clip is all things love.

In his review of Annabelle Comes Home, News18's Rohit Vats wrote, "Despite being the origin story, Annabelle Comes Home lacks the innovation. It’s a pretty straight forward tale of werewolves coming out of thin air and screaming their lungs out up close."

Kabir Singh has emerged a blockbuster by the end of its first week. Trade analysts suggest that the film will cross Rs 200 crore mark easily in the second week. Backed by strong performances of the lead stars and complemented by simple yet effective storytelling techniques, Kabir Singh has raked in Rs 134.42 crore in the first week of its release. Kabir Singh has already become the most successful film of Shahid's career and continues to trend massively with the young audiences.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan posted a romantic video with her boyfriend, singer Mishaal Kripalani on Instagram. In the clip shared by Ira on Thursday evening, in which she can be seen enjoying the comfort and warmth of her partner's company inside what seems to be a karaoke nightclub, the 22-year-old slow danced with her boyfriend as the song by George Strait's I just want to dance with you played in the background, adding more mood to the romantic evening spent by the two in each others arms.

The newest cast member of Dabangg 3 was introduced to the cop drama franchise in an overwhelming way. Salman Khan revealed that Vinod Khanna's brother, Pramod Khanna, will replace the veteran actor as Chulbul Pandey's father in the upcoming movie.

Spider-Man: Far From Home held its world premiere on Wednesday night at the TCL Chinese Theater and virtually all of its cast and crew members were in attendance. Far From Home boasted the most star-packed movie premiere carpet since this year's Avengers: Endgame — with Tom Holland, Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal in attendance.

