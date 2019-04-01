LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Annabelle Comes Home' Trailer: This Scary Doll is Getting Into People's Beds

'Annabelle Comes Home' is the third film in line with 'The Conjuring' film series spin off centering on the demonic doll Annabelle.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
'Annabelle Comes Home' Trailer: This Scary Doll is Getting Into People's Beds
Image: James Wan/Instagram
The Conjuring universe of films have a new instrument for horror-- Annabelle. Ever since the spooky looking doll made its appearance in The Conjuring (2013), it has remained central to the film series and is also the scary-face of its spin off Annabelle (2014), which was followed by Annabelle: Creation in 2017. Now Warner Bros. have released the trailer of the third in the line titled Annabelle Comes Home.

The makers shared the trailer on the Twitter handle and wrote, "Welcome to the home of The Conjuring Universe. Watch the trailer for #AnnabelleComesHome now, in theaters June 28."




The 2-minute-24-seconds trailer opens with the Warrens (Ed and Lorraine, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), who bring Annabelle, to their Christian home and store it inside a protected glass casing, amidst other haunted artifacts. All seems well, until a visitor, mystified by the doll's ominous look, opens the case and lets loose Annabelle, and in turn the other evil spirits locked inside the room.

The evil then sets its eyes on the Warren’s daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) and her babysitters, played by Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife.

The film is directed by Gary Dauberman, who is making his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home. His horror filmography, where he has served as a screenwriter, includes Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, IT and The Nun. The film is produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman) and The Conjuring universe creator and horror veteran James Wan. Annabelle Comes Home will release on June 28.

Watch Annabelle Comes Home trailer here:



