Annabelle Sethupathi: Tamilrockers Leak Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu's Horror Comedy

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu starrer Tamil film Annabelle Sethupathi, which released on Hotstar on September 17, has been leaked on various movie piracy websites. Within less than 24 hours of the film’s release, the a pretty good print of the movie has found its way online on several sites like Tamilrockers, Moviesda, Filmihit, RDXHD, Moviewap, Filmizilla, Isaimini, Jiorockers.

The film is a mix of fantasy drama horror comedy with a plotline about revenge and reincarnation. Taapsee Pannu stars as a British woman reborn as an Indian girl, who, alongwith her family of petty thieves, gets locked inside an old palace along with a bunch of ghosts who are waiting to be freed. Vijay Sethupathi makes an entry in the second half as a king in the 1940s who built the beautiful palace to please his ladylove.

Read: Annabelle Sethupathi Review: Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu Film is a Frustrating Watch

The film has been receiving poor reviews owing to poor scripting and production design. Annabelle Sethupathi marks Taapsee Pannu’s return to south cinema after a while. It is directed by Deepak Sundarrajan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram under the banner of Passion Studios. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu and Raadhika Sarathkumar in major roles.

The Tamil film was dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada under the same title, and the Hindi dubbed version is titled Annabelle Rathore. A part 2 of the film is also in the making.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here