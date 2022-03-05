Annavaram To Arunachalam: Seven Films Named After Different Cities

Movies featuring unique names are not uncommon in India. A lot of filmmakers have also named their movies after cities and villages where they have been shot. If you get attracted to the locations and picture-perfect landscapes, then we have compiled a list of Indian movies that have been named after different districts and cities across the states.

Annavaram: This 2006 Telugu action drama featured Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and was named after the Annavaram town in Andhra Pradesh. The movie, directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao, was filmed in the temple town of East Godavari district situated on the banks of Pampa river .

Badrinath: Named after the holy place of Badrinath, this Telugu romantic action movie featured Allu Arjun, Tamannaah, Prakash Raj and Kelly Dorji in lead roles. The film was released in 2011 and was directed by VV Vinayak.

Bhadrachalam: Bhadrachalam was a Telugu action sports film that was released in 2001. The movie featured Srihari and Sindhu Menon in lead roles and was directed by N Shankar.

Bombay: Bombay was a 1995 Tamil romantic drama film that featured Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam and its storyline revolved around the plight of an inter-religious family during the 1992 riots in Bombay (now Mumbai).

Arunachalam: Rajinikanth starrer Arunachalam was a 1997 Tamil action drama film. It was named after the famous temple, Arunachalam, located in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. The film was directed by Sundar C.

Srisailam: Released in 2009, Srisailam was a Telugu film directed by KS Nageswara Rao. The movie featured Srihari and Sajitha in lead roles. Srisailam is a small town in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Hanuman Junction: Hanuman Junction was a 2001 Telugu action comedy film which was directed by M Raja. It featured popular Tollywood actors like Arjun, Jagapathi Babu and Venu Thottempudi. Hanuman Junction is a town in Andhra Pradesh that is nestled between the borders of West Godavari and Krishna districts.

