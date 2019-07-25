Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anne Hathaway Announces Second Pregnancy After 'Going Through Infertility', See Post

Anne Hathaway announced that she's pregnant with her second child. The actress made the happy announcement via Instagram on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Anne Hathaway Announces Second Pregnancy After 'Going Through Infertility', See Post
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anne Hathaway, Reuters pictures
Anne Hathaway is expecting her second child with her husband Adam Shulman, the actress announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

Hathaway shared a selfie, writing, "It's not for a movie...⁣⁣#2⁣." She also touched on her journey getting pregnant, sending "extra love" to other women struggling with infertility. "⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies."

Hathaway gave birth to her first child with Shulman in 2016. Their son, Jonathan Rosebanks, turned 3 in March.

"I've wanted to be a mom since I was 16. I'm 30 and I want to have a family of a certain size," Hathaway told The Telegraph back in 2012.

"I'll start with one healthy kid but I'd like to have a few naturally and adopt," she continued. "I gotta get on it, you know? I'd like to have as many as I can afford, not just financially but in terms of time, because you want to make sure each one feels special."

After Jonathan's birth, the Oscar-winner spoke out about the pressure to get back into shape post-baby.

"Love what you have been given," she captioned with a photo of her jeans. "There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise)."

On the work front, Hathaway is filming a remake of the 1990 film The Witches, based on Roald Dahl's novel.

