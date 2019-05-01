English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anne Hathaway on her Acting Career: I Never Thought that Things Would Go This Well
Anne Hathaway was last seen alongside Matthew McConaughey in Steven Knight’s 2019 film Serenity.
Anne Hathaway.
Loading...
Anne Hathaway says she never thought her acting career would go this well and she feels really lucky to be where she is now.
"I never thought that things would go this well, that I'd still be like hitting the pavement as hard as I am now. But I do love it. I really feel lucky to do it," Hathaway told etonline.com.
Despite her success, the Ocean's 8 star says she hasn't been able to "stop hustling". She says acting never gets easier even when stars have achieved high levels of fame as they still have to "work just as hard in a different way".
"I had a mistaken idea that there would be a point where you'd made it enough that you would be able to stop hustling. Like, I thought there was gonna be a moment where you were just like, 'Oh great, now I get to sit back.
"'I've won this, and my movies have done that and now people come to me.' That's never really happened. When people say you really have to love acting because it's hard, like that's an aspect of it that I don't think people think (about),” she said.
"Because people think, 'Oh, I'm gonna get famous and it's just gonna be this really glamorous lifestyle,' but you really will have to work just as hard in a different way than you do in the beginning when nobody knows who you are. If you get successful it just becomes a whole other thing," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"I never thought that things would go this well, that I'd still be like hitting the pavement as hard as I am now. But I do love it. I really feel lucky to do it," Hathaway told etonline.com.
Despite her success, the Ocean's 8 star says she hasn't been able to "stop hustling". She says acting never gets easier even when stars have achieved high levels of fame as they still have to "work just as hard in a different way".
"I had a mistaken idea that there would be a point where you'd made it enough that you would be able to stop hustling. Like, I thought there was gonna be a moment where you were just like, 'Oh great, now I get to sit back.
"'I've won this, and my movies have done that and now people come to me.' That's never really happened. When people say you really have to love acting because it's hard, like that's an aspect of it that I don't think people think (about),” she said.
"Because people think, 'Oh, I'm gonna get famous and it's just gonna be this really glamorous lifestyle,' but you really will have to work just as hard in a different way than you do in the beginning when nobody knows who you are. If you get successful it just becomes a whole other thing," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook F8: Focus on Privacy as Facebook, Messenger And Instagram Aim For New Horizons
- Mahesh Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: She is a 'Bachchi' Who Started Her Journey with Us
- Spurs Misfire, Young Team Shines: 3 Things We Learned From Tottenham vs Ajax
- Wild Elephant Walks Down Guwahati Road, Stalls Traffic For Hours
- Sri Lanka Lifts Social Media Ban: Was it Even Needed in the First Place
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results