Anne Hathaway on her Acting Career: I Never Thought that Things Would Go This Well

Anne Hathaway was last seen alongside Matthew McConaughey in  Steven Knight’s 2019 film Serenity.

IANS

Updated:May 1, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Anne Hathaway on her Acting Career: I Never Thought that Things Would Go This Well
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway says she never thought her acting career would go this well and she feels really lucky to be where she is now.

"I never thought that things would go this well, that I'd still be like hitting the pavement as hard as I am now. But I do love it. I really feel lucky to do it," Hathaway told etonline.com.

Despite her success, the Ocean's 8 star says she hasn't been able to "stop hustling". She says acting never gets easier even when stars have achieved high levels of fame as they still have to "work just as hard in a different way".

"I had a mistaken idea that there would be a point where you'd made it enough that you would be able to stop hustling. Like, I thought there was gonna be a moment where you were just like, 'Oh great, now I get to sit back.

"'I've won this, and my movies have done that and now people come to me.' That's never really happened. When people say you really have to love acting because it's hard, like that's an aspect of it that I don't think people think (about),” she said.

"Because people think, 'Oh, I'm gonna get famous and it's just gonna be this really glamorous lifestyle,' but you really will have to work just as hard in a different way than you do in the beginning when nobody knows who you are. If you get successful it just becomes a whole other thing," she added.

