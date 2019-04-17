SPONSORED BY
Anne Hathaway Says that Giving Up Drinking is Not a Moralistic Stance

In an interview with Modern Luxury, Anne Hathaway claimed that drinking is not a problem for her. Hangover is.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Image: Anne Hathaway/Instagram
Anne Hathaway is sure about not taking up alcohol for some time at least. Appearing on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January she had said that she doesn’t "totally love the way" she drinks, and had gone on to add that she was going to refrain from drinking while her son Jonathan Rosebanks "is living in my house."

In a candid interview with Modern Luxury, the 36-year-old actress opened about her Ellen interview and claimed that staying away from alcohol was not a moral decision. Anne said, "I didn’t put (a drink) down because my drinking was a problem. I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem."

She went on to add, "My last hangover lasted for five days. When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house."

She further stated, "But, I just want to make this clear-- Most people don’t have to do such an extreme thing. I don’t think drinking is bad. It’s just the way I do it-- which I personally think is really fun and awesome-- is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn't a moralistic stance."

Anne has https://www.news18.com/news/movies/the-hustle-trailer-anne-hathaway-and-rebel-wilson-will-scam-morally-suspect-men-in-this-con-comedy-2035413.html lined up for May 10 release. The comedy-heist film is a female led spin-off from 1988 film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin. The Hustle is directed by Chris Addison and will feature Rebel Wilson alongside Anne.

