1-MIN READ

Anne Hathaway Thought Catwoman Audition was Originally for Harley Quinn

In a recent interview, Anne Hathaway said she was under the impression that she was auditioning for the role of Harley Quinn instead of Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

Anne Hathaway donned the famous black suit to play the role of Catwoman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. But things played out a little differently in her meeting with Nolan because she thought she was auditioning for another DC Comics character.


In a recent interview to the BBC Radio 1 segment Movies That Made Me, the Princess Diaries actress discussed about her career at length. Hathaway said she was under the impression that she was being interviewed for the role of Harley Quinn.


Talking about her meeting with director Christopher Nolan, she said, “I came in and I had this lovely Vivienne Westwood kind of beautiful but mad tailoring top with stripes going everywhere.” She wore it along “flat Joker-ey looking shoes”. In fact, she tried to impress Nolan with “crazy little smiles”.


However, about an hour into the meeting, the filmmaker told her, “Well, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but it’s Catwoman.” The statement left her confused and she started to shift gears.


The Dark Knight Rises was the third and final film in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy of Batman movies. Released in 2012, it went on to become a hit and earned plaudits, quite like the other two movies in the series.


The role of Catwoman was played previously by Michelle Pfeiffer in the Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. In the standalone Catwoman movie, the character was portrayed on screen by Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry.


It was Australian actress Margot Robbie who played Harley Quinn in the movies Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

