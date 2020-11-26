Annet Mahendru To Feature In Indie Horror 'Grow'

Los Angeles: “The Americans” alum Annet Mahendru is set to star in indie horror feature “Grow”. Written and directed by Brian Gottlieb, the movie will also feature actor Peter Vack, best known for starring in “The Bold Type” and “Homeland”, reported Deadline.

“Grow” centres on a man (Vack) who is imprisoned and impregnated by a group of cult members with an archaic belief system. Mahendru, who currently features in AMC’s”The Walking Dead” spinoff “World Beyond”, will play twins Kitty and Locasta Larkin.

The movie is being described as an “examination of gender, flipping conventional stereotypes”. Gottlieb, Bryson Pintard and Michael Tipps are producing while Louie Gibson will serve as executive producers.