Annu Kapoor Admits Taking Work Solely for Money, Says He Is a Struggling Actor Even After 40 Years

Entertaining us for more than 40 years, veteran actor Annu Kapoor is all set to keep us intrigued with his upcoming Amazon Prime series Crash Course. Despite him being in the industry for over four decades, Annu Kapoor still believes that he is a “struggling actor”. In a recent conversation with the Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about his career as well as the recent change in the industry. He further claimed that it is only because of money that actors, who didn’t want to work for television, are “coming to OTT.” In his candid conversation, Annu even revealed that he even took up projects, which he didn’t like, for money.

Addressing the recent change in the industry, after many leading stars are making debuts on OTT, Annu Kapoor was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times, “Initially, there used to be certain snobbery in the upper echelon of the so-called Hindi film industry. They will not work for television. But money talks and bull**** walks.” He added that “Bollywood icons” will have to choose the platforms “because of money and exposure.” Continuing further, the Jolly LLB 2 actor claimed money to be the reason why stars are so active on their social media accounts. He said, “On Instagram, you can see that they are dancing like bafoons because they get money.”

Going further the actor agreed that despite these Bollywood stars doing things for money there is nothing wrong with it, as long as it is not a crime or “betraying your country”. And he even confessed that he himself “works for money”. In addition, he said that it is only because of money that he has done projects that he didn’t like, and while doing so he “feels frustrated from inside”. But he said he can’t help it because he has “to run the kitchen” and look after his family. “I am not Amitabh Bachchan, or Shah Rukh Khan, or Salman Khan, I am just a very small, struggling actor, even after 40 years,” Annu Kapoor added.

He even claimed that the country only cares about good looks and not talent. The actor said, “And in this country, nobody is bothered about how talented or dedicated you are, as long as you are handsome, and you have done a couple of films as a hero. It's fine.”

Meanwhile, on his work front, Annu Kapoor was last seen sharing the screenspace with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the suspense thriller Chehre. Now, his upcoming Crash Course will premiere on Amazon Prime on August 5th. The drama series is based on the story of two warring coaching institutes and will portray Annu Kapoor in the role of a ruthless businessman.

