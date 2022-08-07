Annu Kapoor On Being Asked About Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘What’s That? I Don’t Know’

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also has found a fair share of criticism already, thanks to cancel culture, and many are calling for a boycott on the film for a comment Aamir Khan had made years back. Now, actor Annu Kapoor, who was recently seen in Crash Course, was asked about the film. And to that, he has a response that none would have imagined.

Annu Kapoor was promoting his recent web series when he was asked about Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. To this, the actor responded, “What is that? I don’t watch movies. I don’t know.” Kapoor’s manager intervenes and said ‘no comments’ but Annu stuck to his point and retorted, “No comments nahi. Movie he nahi dekhta mein na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi hain yeh kaun hai sach much. Toh mein kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea (It’s not about ‘no comments’. I don’t watch films, be it mine or of others. I honestly don’t even know who he is, then how can I tell you anything about him).” The video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Check it out here:

Many fans took to the comments section to share their reaction. One fan called it the ‘best reaction ever’. Another felt, “Poore industry se naraz hai Annu ji shayad (I think Annu ji is angry with the entire film industry).” Another wondered if he is serious. One comment read, “He just trolled Aamir 😂 what is that? So funny.” One comment read, “Why you work in movies then?” Many wondered why he was even asked about Laal Singh Chaddha.

What are your thoughts on this?

