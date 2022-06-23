Annu Kapoor Reveals He Got Robbed in France, Urges People to Be Careful

Prolific actor Annu Kapoor, who is currently in France, revealed through a social media post that he got robbed. He shared a video on his official Instagram handle and shared that his designer bag got stolen. He also added that one needs to be careful in France because of pickpockets. He said that his Prada bag that got stolen had a lot of important stuff including money, an iPad, his diary and other essential belongings.

He then added that he is going to a police station in Paris to lodge a complaint and revealed that some railway officials had helped him as well. He concluded by saying that he had to face this tragedy but at least he has his passport. The actor also asked people to be extremely careful of thieves when they visit France.

Watch the video here:

Fans and followers took to the comment section to show their support to the actor. One of them wrote, “It’s very sad and frustrating. I went to France couple of times for office trips and especially Paris seems to be very notorious for all such issues. Stay safe! 🙏🏽” while another user added, “U r Most precious sir❤️❤️❤️ from all gadgets but Gadgets also very necessary items in today’s life Really very sad Take care 🙏🙏🙏”

Another user wrote, “Oh god Sir. Very sorry to hear that. But I relate to this. A lot of our money got stolen at Paris Eiffel Tower in 2015 from my mom’s bag. It’s heart breaking.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Rumy Jafry’s Chehre, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty. He will next be seen in the film Sab Moh Maya Hai.

