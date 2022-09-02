Anoop Menon’s King Fish To Hit Theatres On September 16

Malayalam director Anoop Menon is geared up for the release of his highly anticipated film titled King Fish. The makers have announced the release date of the upcoming film. King Fish is slated to hit the theatres on September 16.

On September 1, team King Fish surprised fans by unveiling the motion teaser of the film, along with announcing its release date. The teaser is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media. Netizens also expressed their excitement about its release in the comment section of the teaser.

Check out the teaser of King Fish below:

Ever since the movie was announced, there were no further updates regarding the film for over two years. Now, the latest update about the film has raised curiosity among the masses. King Fish boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Ranjith, Prasanth Alexander, Nelson, Niranjana Anoop, and Shaju KS in the lead roles. The film also features Nandu, Irshad Ali, Kochu Preman, Aryan Krishna Menon, Divya Pillai, Durga and Nirmal Palazhi in supporting roles.

The film has been produced by Amjith S Koya under the banner of Texas Film Factory. The cinematography of the film has been helmed by Mahadevan Thambi while its music has been composed by Ratheesh Vega. The background score of King Fish has been given by Shaan Rahman and its editing has been carried out by Sian Srikanth.

Meanwhile, King Fish marks the second directorial venture of filmmaker Anoop Menon to release this year. Anoop Menon’s Padma was released on the big screens on July 15. The movie received a lot of positive reviews from the viewers. The plot of the film revolved around a psychologist, Ravishankar, and his wife, Padmaja. The film starred Surabhi Lakshmi, Mareena, Maala Parvathi and Dinesh Prabhakar in the lead roles.

