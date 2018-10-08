English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Another Actress Accuses Vikas Bahl of Sexual Harassment, Says He Forcibly Tried to Kiss Me
After Kangana Ranaut, another actress accuses filmmaker Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment.
File photo of Vikas Bahl. (News18 archives)
After Kangana Ranaut, another actress has accused filmmaker Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment. In her explosive revelations, the actress stated that Vikas uses “pretending to be drunk” method to skip out of the situation.
On the condition of anonymity, Miss Malini quoted the actress as saying, “One day he was having a party where a lot of people I knew were going so I felt safe. But he got really drunk (or pretended to be) and he forcibly tried to kiss me on the lips, I pushed him and left immediately and he pretended not to see me leaving,” she said, adding, “At least 20 other people were at this party. I left in a rush and went to my boyfriend’s house because I was so disgusted but he kept sending me texts - saying ‘Why did you leave, I could have dropped you’. I wasn’t drinking, smoking, smoking up or doing anything. I had just had my dinner and gone with some writer buddies. That’s his strategy, he pretends to be drunk.”
She also revealed that the director's ex-wife knew of the happenings. "His ex-wife knew about his shenanigans too. He’s basically ruined her life... He got fired from some places he worked at before on similar ground. My question is why start a company with a repeat offender when you know?”
On a similar note, Kangana Ranaut alleged that Bahl made her feel uncomfortable on several occasions. She said, "Back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day." She further added, "Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he'd bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace."
For the unversed, allegations against Bahl started after Huffpost India, a woman repeated her account of being molested by him. Later, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane issued a statement defending themselves for keeping mum on what happened at the sets of Phantom Films.
Also on Saturday, the four partners of the Phantom Films Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl, announced their decision dissolve their joint banner without citing an explicit reason for the same.
