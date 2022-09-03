Another Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lookalike Is Breaking The Internet and Fans Can't Keep Up

Lookalikes of beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often grab the attention of social media users and the latest one to break the Internet is a woman named Aashita Singh. Instagram users call her Aishwarya’s xerox copy because of her uncanny resemblance to former Miss World.

Pictures and videos of Aashita first surfaced on social media in August last year, when she was identified by many as the actress’ “duplicate.” And now, her posts are trending again on Instagram. On Saturday morning, she posted this video of herself singing B Praak’s Mann Bharrya.

Within minutes, her post was flooded with comments such as “Aishwarya aapke jaise dikhte hai (Aishwarya looks like you)” and “just like Aishwarya.”

In another video, Aashita can be seen wearing a black embroidered dress and lipsyncing to Mohit Chauhan’s song Khali Salam Dua. Her reel has received more than 1.2 million views. In most of her videos on Instagram, she is either lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs or dialogues.

Currently, Aashita enjoys about 2.60 lakh followers on the social media platform and so far she has uploaded 1,738 posts. Speaking of others who are labeled as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike, actress Sneha Ullal, who co-starred with Salman Khan in the film Lucky: No Time for Love, tops the list.

Moreover, Marathi film actress Manasi Naik, who has featured in films like Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila and Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika, also has an uncanny resemblance to the Guru actress. Many on the internet have referred to her as the exact copy of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On the professional front, Aishwarya will soon appear in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film’s ensemble cast includes Vikram, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and more. The film is expected to release on September 30. The beautiful Bollywood diva last featured in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

