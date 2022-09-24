Another Case Against Singer Sreenath Bhasi, This Time for Abusing Female Anchor

Malayalam Singer Sreenath Bhasi, known for the movie Kappela, is once again in legal trouble. The anchor of a YouTube channel has alleged that Sreenath Bhasi abused him when she was interviewing him. The anchor alleged that Sreenath came to promote his latest movie Chattambi when the incident happened. A video of the interview is going viral on social media. In the viral tape, Sreenath was seen getting annoyed with a few questions asked of him.

One of the anchors of the channel asked Bhasi to rate his co-stars, a question he wanted to avoid. When the anchor once again asked the same question, he was heard asking if he could leave. The singer then asked the anchor to stop asking silly questions of him. The crew alleged that when the camera was turned off, Sreenath Bhasi verbally abused the YouTube crew. The employees of the YouTube channel alleged that he insulted the women anchors of the organisation.

A crew member of the YouTube channel said, “Because we are an online channel, we deviate from the usual hard news and instead focus on funny questions to spread the word about the movie. But Bhasi did not find these questions befitting of his status.”

This case against Bhasi is not new. Earlier, the makers of Chattambi also revealed that the film got delayed by three months because of Sreenath Bhasi. In fact, after the shoot, the Chattambi crew apologised for his behaviour.

Sreenath Bhasi is also an accused in a cheating case. The complaint was filed by Cabinet Sports City’s officials. As per the complainant, Sreenath Bhasi took an advance amount to attend an inauguration ceremony.

Cabinet Sports officials alleged that as per the contract, the deal amounted to Rs.6 lakh. Bhasi took Rs.4 lakh in advance but failed to reach the inauguration ceremony on the scheduled date.

