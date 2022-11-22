Another Chartbuster From Vijay's Varisu in The Offing, Check Details

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer family entertainer Varisu is one of the much-awaited movies from the Tamil film industry. Even before its release, Varisu’s music generated the right amount of buzz among the audience. Makers are now all pumped up to take this excitement a notch higher with the release of another number, which has been shot in Ballari, Karnataka.

Choreographer Jani Master shared an update related to this song on Twitter. “One more Chartbuster loading from @actorvijay Sir & @directorvamshi. Sir’s #Varisu Shot in exquisite locations of #Ballari. Spent some crazy moments. Grateful to these lovely people for being so welcoming & supportive. Keep your expectations high #ThalapathyVijay,” he tweeted.

Alongside the caption, Jani also shared some pictures from their work trip.

One more Chartbuster loading from @actorvijay Sir & @directorvamshi Sir's #Varisu 💥Shot in exquisite locations of #Ballari. Spent some crazy moments. Grateful to these lovely people for being so welcoming & supporting. Keep your expectations high😎#ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/ESQ4XZ96Y7 — Jani Master (@AlwaysJani) November 21, 2022

Apart from this upcoming number, a scene was also filmed at the Ballari mines. In this 4-day shoot, 1000 artists were roped in, and producer Dil Raju spent a staggering Rs 7 crore. This update was shared by a fan account of Vijay. Alongside the caption, pictures related to this shoot have also been shared, and the fans loved them.

#Varisu exclusive : The shoot at Bellary mines wrapped up! Its a scene shoot and a song by Jani master. 1000's of artist were present. #Dilraju has spent lavishly over 7 Cr+ for the 4 day shoot Ģrand visual treat for this pongal#Thalapathy #VarisuPongal #VarisuPongal2023 pic.twitter.com/bMPE6d7qbr — Atman Creative Entertainers (@atmanmpkr) November 16, 2022

In addition to these updates, Varisu is currently the talk of the town with the release of its recent number Ranjithame. A highlight of this number is Vijay, who has rendered his vocals for the song. He has teamed up with famous singer M M Manasi. Vivek has penned the lyrics and the music has been composed by Thaman S.

Fans loved how high on energy and beats the song is. Ranjithame is a fun-filled number. Many wrote that the foot-tapping music composed by Thaman S is enough to pull everyone to the dance floor. Lyricist Vivek also carved a niche among the audience by penning peppy lyrics which are thoroughly enjoyable.

Equally brilliant is the on-screen electrifying chemistry of Vijay and Rashmika, who were a class apart in their dance performances. Varisu will be released on January 11 next year.

