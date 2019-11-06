Another Filmmaker Moves to Court Against Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala on Plagiarism Charges

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Bala has been the centre of many controversies. Be it plagiarism charges from Ujda Chaman director Abhishek Pathak or music producer Dr Zeus saying that his song Don't Be Shy was used without his permission, the film has not seen an easy ride. Recently, filmmaker Kamal Kant Chandra had moved to the courts against Ayushmann Khurrana and the makers on plagiarism charges. Now, another filmmaker Naman Goyal has alleged the makers have copied several scenes from his 2010 film The Beginning To Get Bald.

According to a report in the Indian Express court in Jaipur has issued a stay on the film before its November 8 release. GD Bansal, the representative of Naman Goyal said, "The civil suit seeks damages and permanent stay." The court has asked for a pleader from the makers' side, namely Dinesh Vijan's Maddox Films.

Filmmaker Naman Goyal had made The Beginning to Get Bald in 2010 and had uploaded it to Facebook and decided to move to the court after watching Bala's trailer. “I had directed The Beginning To Get Bald in 2010 when I was a student of the New York Film Academy and it was released on Facebook. The movie had also won the award for best short film at the Mini Box Office international film festival 2010,” Goyal said.

Kamal Kant Chandra, who is making his first film Marksheet, moved to the Bombay High Court and then the Supreme Court alleging that Bala was ripped off of his life-story, a script he narrated to Ayushmann in 2017 via Whatsapp. "I got a message from Ayushmann within an hour. He said he liked the concept and wanted a narration. As a struggling assistant director, I was very happy to receive positive feedback from the star. I decided to meet him with the script but I got a message from his manager that he was busy so I left the script with them but there was no response," Chandra told PTI.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Bhumi Pednekar has also faced flak for portraying a dark-skinned girl, for which the makers have darkened her skin to with makeup, instead of casting a dark-skinned actress to play the role.

