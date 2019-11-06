Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Another Filmmaker Moves to Court Against Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala on Plagiarism Charges

After Kamal Kant Chandra who alleged that the makers copied Bala from his script that he narrated to Ayushmann Khurrana in 2017, filmmaker Naman Goyal has alleged that several scenes have been copied from his film The Beginning To Get Bald

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Another Filmmaker Moves to Court Against Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala on Plagiarism Charges
After Kamal Kant Chandra who alleged that the makers copied Bala from his script that he narrated to Ayushmann Khurrana in 2017, filmmaker Naman Goyal has alleged that several scenes have been copied from his film The Beginning To Get Bald

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Bala has been the centre of many controversies. Be it plagiarism charges from Ujda Chaman director Abhishek Pathak or music producer Dr Zeus saying that his song Don't Be Shy was used without his permission, the film has not seen an easy ride. Recently, filmmaker Kamal Kant Chandra had moved to the courts against Ayushmann Khurrana and the makers on plagiarism charges. Now, another filmmaker Naman Goyal has alleged the makers have copied several scenes from his 2010 film The Beginning To Get Bald.

According to a report in the Indian Express court in Jaipur has issued a stay on the film before its November 8 release. GD Bansal, the representative of Naman Goyal said, "The civil suit seeks damages and permanent stay." The court has asked for a pleader from the makers' side, namely Dinesh Vijan's Maddox Films.

Filmmaker Naman Goyal had made The Beginning to Get Bald in 2010 and had uploaded it to Facebook and decided to move to the court after watching Bala's trailer. “I had directed The Beginning To Get Bald in 2010 when I was a student of the New York Film Academy and it was released on Facebook. The movie had also won the award for best short film at the Mini Box Office international film festival 2010,” Goyal said.

Kamal Kant Chandra, who is making his first film Marksheet, moved to the Bombay High Court and then the Supreme Court alleging that Bala was ripped off of his life-story, a script he narrated to Ayushmann in 2017 via Whatsapp. "I got a message from Ayushmann within an hour. He said he liked the concept and wanted a narration. As a struggling assistant director, I was very happy to receive positive feedback from the star. I decided to meet him with the script but I got a message from his manager that he was busy so I left the script with them but there was no response," Chandra told PTI.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Bhumi Pednekar has also faced flak for portraying a dark-skinned girl, for which the makers have darkened her skin to with makeup, instead of casting a dark-skinned actress to play the role.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram