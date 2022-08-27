Another FIR Against Makers of Suriya's Jai Bhim, This Time Under Copyright Act

Suriya’s Jai Bhim has been making headlines for yet another FIR filed against the makers. In the latest case, director Gnanavel and producer Suriya have been accused of non-payment of dues promised to V Kulanjiyappan. An FIR has been registered under Section 63 in the Copyright Act, against Gnanavel and Suriya at the Shashtri Nagar Police Station. The FIR has been registered by Kulanjiyappan, the man whose life story has been depicted in Jai Bhim.

In his complaint, V Kulanjiyappan claimed that his royalty amount was not paid by the makers, stated police officials at Shashtri Nagar Police Station. He further said that the filmmaker and the production house had also promised a profit share to him. These promises were made when V Kulanjiyappan presented the story to the director-producer duo, said officials.

Jai Bhim was previously caught in a legal battle for allegedly showing the Vanniyar community in a bad light. A case was registered against the director and the producer at the Velacherry Police Station. The FIR was registered under section 295A of the IPC on May 17. The case was booked following the permit from the XVIII metropolitan magistrate court in Saidapet. However, Suriya and Gnanavel approached the Madras High Court to quash the FIR.

Top Showsha Video

In the court, the duo stated that a few scenes about the Vanniyar community were edited out before the release of Jai Bhim. The director also claimed that the complainant had not watched the movie properly, which led to false allegations. A member of the Vanniyar community then accused Gnanavel of showing Vanniyars engaging in illegal work. This claim was also rubbished by both Suriya and Gnanavel. Later, the Madras High Court dismissed the petition registered against them.

For the unversed, Jai Bhim is a Tamil courtroom drama, which depicted how a brave activist and advocate fought against injustice in society. The film was not only a blockbuster but it also became the first movie to be screened on Oscar’s YouTube channel.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here