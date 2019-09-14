After Urvashi Dholakia, Shantanu Maheshwari has now been involved in an argument with a judge about their scores on Nach Baliye 9. It has also been reported that Shantanu thought the judges were biased towards certain couples.

In another news, two of India's biggest blockbusters, 2.0 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, have ended up as disasters in China, in what could be a serious setback to mainstream cinema's ongoing attempt to foray that market.

Also, Christopher Nolan is expected to shoot his film Tenet in Mumbai with Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia and other cast members for ten days. The director and actor Robert Pattinson were spotted at Mumbai airport as they landed in India.

Nach Baliye 9 is definitely a reality show that makes headlines more often than its contemporaries. Be it fights between Madhurima Tuli and her ex Vishal Aditya Singh or arguments between judges and exes Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev. Now, the show has made headlines again because of another contestant getting into an argument with the judge.

Read: Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari Gets into Heated Argument With Raveena Tandon

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's cult film Gangs Of Wasseypur has become the only Indian film to feature in "The Guardian" list of 100 Best Films of the 21st century.

Kashyap on Saturday took to Instagram to announce that his action drama has bagged the 59th position.

Read: Gangs Of Wasseypur Only Indian Film in 'The Guardian' Best 100 List, Anurag Kashyap Says 'It Totally Destroyed My Filmmaking Life'

There is much anticipation building around Christopher Nolan's film Tenet. The film makers revealed a secret trailer a while ago and the team led by the auteur has arrived in Mumbai for their schedule shoot here. Fans could not get enough of the Hollywood star director and The Batman star Robert Pattinson as they arrived in Mumbai amid welcome by the media and fans.

Read: Batman Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan Arrive In Mumbai for Tenet Shoot, Fans Say 'It's the Best Thing'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal are participating in the wild card entry round of Nach Baliye 9 and the actress recently revealed how difficult was it for her to perfect the dance moves for her routine in the dance reality show, which is produced by Salman Khan's banner.

Read: Pooja Banerjee, Sandeep Sejwal Get Injured Rehearsing for Nach Baliye 9, Actress Says 'Even Make-up Couldn’t Cover Bruise Marks'

The failure of 2.0 in China follows the no-show of another domestic recordbuster -- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The writing is very clear on the Great Wall Of China. Do not try to impress the Chinese audience with Indian FX-driven spectacular films. These will invariably fall short of the standards the Chinese are used to.

Read: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake

