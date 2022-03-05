Another Kapil Sharma Movie Soon? Comedian Approached For OMG 2 Producer Vipul D Shah’s Next

Kapil Sharma is likely to sign another movie soon. If reports are to be believed, the comedian has been approached by OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah for his next movie. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that Kapil has been offered a comedy film by Shah and that the discussions around it are currently underway.

“Kapil Sharma and Vipul D Shah have known each other for many years. Vipul has offered Kapil a comedy film, and discussions around it are in an advanced stage. It will be an entertaining film, but the schedule and other logistics will be finalised once they formalise the project,” the source claimed. Vipul Shah and Kapil Sharma had earlier collaborated on Comedy Circus. Meanwhile, Vipul Shah is currently gearing up for the release of OMG 2 which stars Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam in the lead.

Apart from this, recently, producer Sajid Nadiadwala graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and announced that he is working on a script for Kapil Sharma. “I will now also like to announce that, we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months,” he said.

This is not all. in February this year, Kapil Sharma took to social media and announced his next Bollywood movie for Applause Entertainment and Director Nandita Das. Sharing the update, the comedian revealed that he will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider, while Shahana Goswami will play the female lead in the movie. “Your Order is Placed Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings," Kapil had written.

Everyone’s favourite comedian also made his Netflix debut recently with the show titled ‘I’m Not Done Yet’. He has also worked in several movies so far including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Firangi (2017).

