Another Multi-starrer for South Star Venkatesh on Cards? Check Details

Actor Daggubati Venkatesh has done some extremely popular multi-starrer projects. He did “Venky Mama" with Naga Chaitanya around two years ago and is currently working for a Netflix series called “Rana Naidu" in which he will be seen with his nephew Rana Daggubati. According to reports, the shooting of this project started recently. And now the latest rumours say that he will be seen in another multi-starrer movie soon. The details about the project are yet to be known but reports suggest the actor has already said yes.

NTR Junior had once made a guest appearance on Venkatesh’s Chintakayala and as per reports, the two are ready to work together on a project soon. The fans also want to see them together but no official announcements have been made. The truth behind this new multi-starrer of Venkatesh will be out soon but for now, fans can only hope that something great comes up. As far as Venkatesh’s previous work is concerned, he shared screen with Varun Tej in F2 and will be seen with him again in F3. Audiences have a huge expectation of this film as well. Venkatesh has been in several multi-starrer films before and hence the audience always remained excited to watch such projects of his.

The web series Rana Naidu will reportedly be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Venkatesh will be seen in a salt and pepper look in the series. The fans have always wished to see this uncle-nephew duo work together in a film and it looks like this Netflix series will fulfil it. The two have been seen together in a song called Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum in the past but this will be the first time when the two will be seen in a full-fledged role as part of a common project.

This series, an adaptation of a hit American show ‘Ray Donovan’, will be directed by Supan Varma and Karan Ayushman, who are known for their work in the hit series Mirzapur and The Family Man respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.