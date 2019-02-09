English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
The makers of her Malayalam film released a sneak peek of the movie, directed by Omar Lulu, showing Priya in an intimate lip-lock with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof while in school premises.
Image: Instagram/ Priya Prakash Varrier
Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation last year over a "wink scene" from the film Oru Adaar Love created quite a buzz on social media on Friday with a kissing scene going viral from the same movie.
The makers of her Malayalam film released a sneak peek of the movie, directed by Omar Lulu, showing Priya in an intimate lip-lock with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof while in school premises.
The clip, which was released on February 6, has gained viewers and dislikes both.
Users took to the comment section and wrote that they are waiting for a million dislikes for the one-minute video. A user wrote: "What the hell? Is this romance or cheap hot explicit clip for promoting the movie?"
Another labelled the teaser as "sexual content". One even urged to "ban" the film as it would "spoil" school children if they watch the movie.
The actress shot to fame with her 'wink and fire gun' kiss scene from the film last year, which resulted in Priya, 19, amassing over a million followers on social media.
Prirya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Sridevi Bungalow directed by Prasanth Mambully.
