Another 'Race' Movie in the Works?

Is the Race franchise going ahead still after the debacle of the third film in 2019? Seems like it, as the makers have reportedly decided to bet on a fourth Race film. But it is unclear at the moment on whether Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan will return in key roles.

As per a report, Race 4 is in the works and it will be on the floors by the end of the year. The film is currently in the scripting stage. Shiraz Ahmed, who has worked on all three installments of the film, will be working on the fourth part as well.

The report stated that franchise producer Ramesh Taurani will lock in a director soon and the casting will take place only after the script is ready. However, depending on the pandemic situation, they will take the call and roll out the project by end of the year. The first two Race films were directed by Abbas Mastan and the third film, which was a commercial dud, was helmed by Remo D’Souza.

