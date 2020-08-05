Another Rumour Around 'Master' OTT Release Shot Down by Producer

Thalapathy 64, which is titled Master, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Tamil star Viajy features in the lead role with Vijay Sethupathi and Malkiva Mohanan. Due to the coronavirus, the movie has delayed its theatrical release. Meanwhile, many reports have been doing the rounds on and off that Master may come directly on OTT platform since cinema screenings are not a safe option right now.

Recently, an Amazon Prime Video listing started going viral on social media that mentioned Master coming onto the streaming platform in August. However, the producer of the upcoming Tamil flick has clarified in a tweet that the 'Master' Amazon lists in its August slate of release is another 2016 Korean film and not Vijay's Master. Adding further, Seven Screen Studio confirmed that the movie will have a 'grand theatrical release' first.

Read: Here's an Update on Vijay's 'Master' Trailer

It is 2016 Korean film #Master listed on Amazon Prime and not #ThalapathyVijay ’s #Master!! We will have a grand theatrical release 😊😊 https://t.co/ncTTW5lttc — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) August 4, 2020

Earlier, actor Arjun Das had clarified about news reports claiming Master's direct to digital premiere, saying, "No chance" adding it will happen in theaters only.

Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the action-thriller, Vijay will be playing the role of a university teacher. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.