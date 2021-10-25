Another Single From Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Released Ahead of Film's Diwali Release

The makers of the much-awaited film “Annaatthe" have released another single from the film on Sunday, October 24. The song “Vaa Saamy" from the Rajinikanth-starrer has been released on social media.

The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 4, on the occasion of Deepavali. Many promotional activities for the mass entertainer have already begun, and the makers have been revealing various exciting updates on the film.

“Neruppu kannodu vaaraar #VaaSaamy http://youtu.be/rOlL8YmGbE0 #Annaatthe4thSingle @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer #MukeshMohamed #NochipattiThirumoorthi #KeezhakaraiSamsutheen #ArunBharathi @AntonyLRuben @dhilipaction @vetrivisuals,” the makers tweeted on Sunday.

The unique track is composed by the National award-winning musician D Imman. The song features Rajinikanth in a lead role with a fierce avatar. However, the song appears to show that the movie will not just show the superstar in the avatar of a family man, but also feature him as an action hero.

Arun Bharathi has penned the lyrics. It is being said that the song has been placed in the most crucial scene of the movie. Keezhakarai Samsutheen, Mukesh Mohamed, and Nochipatti Thirumoorthi have given vocals to the song.

The much-anticipated Tamil-language action drama is helmed by Siruthai Siva and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Besides Rajnikanth in the lead role, the film features actors like Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena, Keerthi Suresh, Soori, Satish, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

With many state governments slowly relaxing COVID-19 restrictions around the country, the Tamil Nadu government has also issued a notice to the theatres to function with 100 percent capacity from November 1.

