Another Song Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju Out And It Will Fill Your Heart

The makers of the upcoming Fahadh Faasil movie Malayankunju have released yet another lyrical song from the film. The song titled Mannum Niranje was composed by AR Rahman and is a real treat for Malayali music fans. The number is indeed a delightful song that will instantly uplift your mood. Shweta Mohan contributed her lovely voice to the song, and Vinayak Sasikumar wrote upbeat lyrics. There is no way you could resist the way the song makes you groove to its beat.

The song stars Fahadh Faasil and its upbeat music was created by Isai Puyal A.R. Rahman. The makers of the song claimed that Shweta Mohan’s blissful vocals and Vinayak Sasikumar’s upbeat lyrics “beautifully fuse to create this catchy track.”

AR Rahman tweeted about the same and said, “Here is the second track. Mannum Niranje from Malayankunju.” He also attached the YouTube link for the song.

Over 8 lakh views have already been received. People are showering so much love and luck on the song. One of the users commented, “When I first heard it, my heart was full of joy. Fahad Fazil Mahesh Narayanan AR Rahman Congratulations.” Another said, “Addictive song. Simple instrumentals but soothing effects. The guitar is too good always a legend ARR.”

Another wrote, “Malayalam soulful song. A different tune that I haven’t heard much about. That organic feel of the instruments without any digital sound. Prestige ARR.”

One more expressed his love and said, “Beauty of ARR is.. he brought his 90’s touch in music… Which is badly needed now.. completely avoided electronic instruments. Awesome ARR.. we want more songs like this in Tamil as well. I love Malayalam movies. Love from Tamil Nadu.”

After nearly three decades, AR Rahman is making a comeback in Malayalam cinema, and the wait was well worth it. The musical prodigy previously composed the music for Sangeeth Sivan’s 1992 film Yodha, which starred Mohanlal and Jagathy Sreekumar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.