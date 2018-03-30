Another Video of Mahira Khan Smoking Goes Viral But Twitter Has Her Back This Time

Once again, Mahira Khan is being attacked on social media for some photos of her smoking, because it's only an objectionable health risk when women do it. — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) March 28, 2018

I swear if i were a girl I'd have uploaded my pictures on insta/twitter etc while smoking by now just to show my support to Mahira khan. — Ahad Abbasi. (@ahadabbasii) March 28, 2018

Pictures of Mahira Khan smoking have gone viral again. Even if there is a massive earthquake, buildings are crumbling all around and the world is coming to an end, people will still stop and stare at the girl who is smoking. — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) March 29, 2018

Brace yourselves, another national crisis is on its way! Mahira Khan has been recorded smoking again! — Sani Haseeb (@sani_haseeb) March 27, 2018

Mjhe #MahiraKhan ki smoking per aitraz NAHI hai... aitraz he uskay style per, bht jaldi me peeti he... sakoon se kash lgaya karay... enjoy each & every puff... feel it... inhale... exhale! — #HudaNama (@Asparklingspark) March 28, 2018

Why is the Mahira Khan smoking thing a thing again? — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) March 28, 2018

Forget #FreeKashmirRally, Pakistan is facing its biggest challenge one more time: Mahira Khan is SMOKING — Minerwa Tahir (@minerwatahir) March 28, 2018

Just last year when photographs of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan sharing a smoke in New York had surfaced on the internet, trolls lost their collective calm and began to relentlessly insult Mahira on three fronts. For smoking a cigarette, sharing it with an Indian actor and wearing a backless dress. And now a new video of Mahira smoking at an event has gone viral wherein a gorgeously dressed Mahira is bumming a cigarette backstage.While several trolls continue to insult her, a large part of Twitter has come out in her defense this time. Some poked fun at trolls and termed this video "national crisis", still others pointed out how smoking is only injurious when a woman does it.In fact, one user also said that he doesn't have a problem with Mahira smoking but instead, has a problem with her style of smoking.In a recent interview, Mahira had opened up about the entire controversy and recounting how it became a "national topic and debate", she said: "That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you. Two, obviously there was an uproar, because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn't realise that they don't want to see me do."