Another Video Song Titled Po Po Po From Saravanan’s Film The Legend Out

Tamil film The Legend is all set to hit the theatres soon. Meanwhile, the makers surprised the viewers by releasing another video song, titled Po Po Po, from the movie. The song has lyrics by Saaveri Verma. While Dinesh choreographed the song, the video was shot abroad. The video song was released on Monday and it has received 282,600 views on YouTube so far.

Meantime Think Music’s official page has also tweeted the poster of the latest song. Along with that, they wrote, “It’s time to connect the speaker and hit to PoPoPo video song in your favourite language! Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi.”

Talking about the movie, The Legend is a science-fiction action film directed by J.D.Jerry. The movie features Arul Saravanan, Urvashi Rautela, Vivek, Suman, and Nassar. According to reports, in the sci-fi movie, Urvashi Rautela will be playing the role of a microbiologist.

The makers have not yet revealed the role played by Saravanan in his debut movie. Besides acting, this project also marks Saravanan’s first production venture under The New Legend Saravana Stores Production. The upcoming film’s title is also based on Saravanan’s name. He is also known as Legend Saravanan.

While the music of the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, the cinematography and the editing were handled by R.Velraj and Ruben respectively. The movie revolves around a Tamil scientist who focuses on using his education and knowledge as weapons to help his people and the nation.

The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically on July 28.

