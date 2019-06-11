English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anoushka Shankar Unwell, Apologises to Fans for Cancelling Shows in US, Germany
Though she has informed that she’d not be able to perform till October, Anoushka Shankar has not disclosed the nature of her ailment or the kind of surgery she will undergo.
Image: Instagram/Anoushka Shankar
Loading...
Noted musician Anoushka Shankar has cancelled all her shows till October owing to ill health and an impending surgery.
The sitar player-composer took to Twitter on Monday to share the news. “Dear friends, I’m so sorry to cancel several shows for health reasons. It’s not a decision that was taken lightly and I’ve been somewhat heartbroken about it. At present I’m spending time with family, and gearing up for major surgery. I hope I have your understanding. With love x,” she tweeted along with an image of all the shows that have been cancelled.
Shankar was slated to perform in the US, Germany, France, Portugal and Austria. However, she did not disclose the nature of her ailment or the kind of surgery she will undergo.
Several of her fans from across the world have expressed concern over her health and wished her speedy recovery. One follower wrote, “I hope whatever it is that you're suffering from isn't life threatening your music completely changed me and shaped my mind back when I was a teen, I really hope you come back even stronger.”
Another commented, “Your health is far more important than shows..Take care n I'm sure that u will get well soon...”
The daughter of celebrated Hindustani classical musician Ravi Shankar, her last album was Reflections, which was released earlier this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The sitar player-composer took to Twitter on Monday to share the news. “Dear friends, I’m so sorry to cancel several shows for health reasons. It’s not a decision that was taken lightly and I’ve been somewhat heartbroken about it. At present I’m spending time with family, and gearing up for major surgery. I hope I have your understanding. With love x,” she tweeted along with an image of all the shows that have been cancelled.
Shankar was slated to perform in the US, Germany, France, Portugal and Austria. However, she did not disclose the nature of her ailment or the kind of surgery she will undergo.
Dear friends, I’m so sorry to cancel several shows for health reasons. It’s not a decision that was taken lightly and I’ve been somewhat heartbroken about it. At present I’m spending time with family, and gearing up for major surgery. I hope I have your understanding. With love x pic.twitter.com/xGYm1px91x— Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) June 10, 2019
Several of her fans from across the world have expressed concern over her health and wished her speedy recovery. One follower wrote, “I hope whatever it is that you're suffering from isn't life threatening your music completely changed me and shaped my mind back when I was a teen, I really hope you come back even stronger.”
Another commented, “Your health is far more important than shows..Take care n I'm sure that u will get well soon...”
The daughter of celebrated Hindustani classical musician Ravi Shankar, her last album was Reflections, which was released earlier this year.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 99th birthday Bapi. It’s over six years since you passed away and I’m running out of words to express myself to you with as the years go by. However, the gratitude for who you were and what you shared with me- with us all- only increases with every day. I feel you in my heart. Happy birthday.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The First VFX in Bollywood was Done By Me in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Says Ajay Devgn
- You Won't Believe How Many Times This Marvel Fan Has Watched Avengers Endgame
- Q&A With MP Graham Stuart: Indian Companies in UK Contribute More Than £48 Billion Turnover
- Heartrending Video Shows Grieving Elephants Taking Part in Funeral Procession for Dead Calf
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results