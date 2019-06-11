Take the pledge to vote

Anoushka Shankar Unwell, Apologises to Fans for Cancelling Shows in US, Germany

Though she has informed that she’d not be able to perform till October, Anoushka Shankar has not disclosed the nature of her ailment or the kind of surgery she will undergo.

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Anoushka Shankar Unwell, Apologises to Fans for Cancelling Shows in US, Germany
Image: Instagram/Anoushka Shankar
Noted musician Anoushka Shankar has cancelled all her shows till October owing to ill health and an impending surgery.

The sitar player-composer took to Twitter on Monday to share the news. “Dear friends, I’m so sorry to cancel several shows for health reasons. It’s not a decision that was taken lightly and I’ve been somewhat heartbroken about it. At present I’m spending time with family, and gearing up for major surgery. I hope I have your understanding. With love x,” she tweeted along with an image of all the shows that have been cancelled.

Shankar was slated to perform in the US, Germany, France, Portugal and Austria. However, she did not disclose the nature of her ailment or the kind of surgery she will undergo.




Several of her fans from across the world have expressed concern over her health and wished her speedy recovery. One follower wrote, “I hope whatever it is that you're suffering from isn't life threatening your music completely changed me and shaped my mind back when I was a teen, I really hope you come back even stronger.”

Another commented, “Your health is far more important than shows..Take care n I'm sure that u will get well soon...”

The daughter of celebrated Hindustani classical musician Ravi Shankar, her last album was Reflections, which was released earlier this year.





