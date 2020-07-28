Ansh Bagri Attacked Outside New Delhi Home, Sustains Head Injuries

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Ansh Bagri was reportedly assaulted by a group of men outside his residence in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi on Saturday. He plans on filing a police complaint in the matter.

As per a website, Ansh had returned home from his film shooting in Punjab a few days ago. On last Saturday, he was beaten up by a group of men right outside his residence. As a result of the attack, Ansh has sustained head injuries.

Recalling the incident, Ansh said that he was inside his home when a few men came and said they wanted to talk to him. Sensing danger, Ansh alerted the police, who took around 8-10 minutes to reach the spot where the attack took place. In the meantime, Ansh said, he was beaten up by 8-10 people and nobody came out to help him.

Ansh also said he knew who was behind this attack. He claimed that it was his contractor who had perpetuated the attack on him and was also present on the day of the incident and even filmed the entire act on his mobile phone. As per Ansh, the contractor whom he had given the work of completing construction in his house, did not finish it on time and was demanding more money instead. Ansh further alleged that the contractor would also threaten his sister and mother while he was away in Mumbai amid the lockdown.

Ansh added that he has now fired the contractor and hired a new person for completing construction work on his New Delhi residence. "This incident has left me shocked and scared. I will have to return to Mumbai next week and I am very afraid for my mother and sister who are staying here all by themselves,” Ansh said.