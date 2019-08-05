Anshula Kapoor Gets Awkward Discussing Malaika Arora's Relationship with Brother Arjun

Anshula Kapoor, the younger sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, is all set to make celebrity interactions with their fans more cordial with her new venture, Fankind that launched last week. The online fundraising platform allows the common man a chance to experience fun activities like playing paintball, baking and playing cricket with their favourite celebrity. Presently, actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are on board.

However, during an interaction with an entertainment website, Anshula could not escape questions surrounding her views on the relationship between Arjun and Malaika Arora. The lovebirds made their status official earlier this year and have since been spotted vacationing and spending time together.

About what she thinks about their relationship and whether they discuss it at home, Anshula said, "He's six years older to me. We don't really discuss these things. It's awkward."

About her sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, she added, "If you ask me, it's like any other sibling relationship. We go for movies, dinners and hang at each other's houses. And if we're busy, then we just text."

Meanwhile, the internet was rife with rumours that Malaika and Arjun may tie the knot this year. However, putting an end to speculations, Malaika in a recent interview said no marriage is on the cards right now. She also said that at present she is in a happy space both personally and professionally.

