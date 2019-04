Anshula Kapoor Has the Sweetest Reaction to Brother Arjun's 2 States Completing 5 Years

After recently impressing the audience with a teaser of his intense avatar in the upcoming suspense thriller India's Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor took a moment out and shared a special video to celebrate his romantic-drama film 2 States. The film, co-starring Alia Bhatt, completed five years on Thursday and Arjun celebrated the occasion by sharing a video featuring some of the stills from the Abhishek Varman directorial.FOndly reminiscing over the time that has passed between the release of 2 States and now, Arjun captioned his post, "5 years, can’t believe it’s flown by !!! This ones extremely close to me, just been re-living the memories of making this special film all over again #5yearsof2states #2States @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @abhivarman @dharmamovies @utvfilms @nadiadwalagrandson."Sharing her brother's happiness and enthusiasm was baby-sister Anshula, who went into the comments section and wrote the sweetest of messages in response to the special video post. Anshula replied by sharing three heart-shaped emojis. See her response here:2 States was a romance drama based on the eponymous novel by Chetan Bhagat. The film went on to become a successful venture for the director, producers and cast members and was cherished for its storytelling and chemistry between Alia and Arjun. Varman's latest Kalank also features Alia as Roop. Kalank is currently running in theatres and has managed to earn close to INR 33 Cr in two days.Read: Kalank Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Film Earns Rs 33 Crore in 2 Days Arjun, on the other hand, is preparing for the release on India's Most Wanted, which is set to hit the screens on May 24. India's Most Wanted is written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.Follow @News18Movies for more