English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anshula Kapoor Has the Sweetest Reaction to Brother Arjun's 2 States Completing 5 Years
Anshula Kapoor had the best reaction to Arjun Kapoor's special video post about '2 States' completing 5 years since its release in 2014. Read here.
Image; Anshula Kapoor/Instagram
Loading...
After recently impressing the audience with a teaser of his intense avatar in the upcoming suspense thriller India's Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor took a moment out and shared a special video to celebrate his romantic-drama film 2 States. The film, co-starring Alia Bhatt, completed five years on Thursday and Arjun celebrated the occasion by sharing a video featuring some of the stills from the Abhishek Varman directorial.
FOndly reminiscing over the time that has passed between the release of 2 States and now, Arjun captioned his post, "5 years, can’t believe it’s flown by !!! This ones extremely close to me, just been re-living the memories of making this special film all over again #5yearsof2states #2States @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @abhivarman @dharmamovies @utvfilms @nadiadwalagrandson."
Sharing her brother's happiness and enthusiasm was baby-sister Anshula, who went into the comments section and wrote the sweetest of messages in response to the special video post. Anshula replied by sharing three heart-shaped emojis. See her response here:
2 States was a romance drama based on the eponymous novel by Chetan Bhagat. The film went on to become a successful venture for the director, producers and cast members and was cherished for its storytelling and chemistry between Alia and Arjun. Varman's latest Kalank also features Alia as Roop. Kalank is currently running in theatres and has managed to earn close to INR 33 Cr in two days.
Read: Kalank Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Film Earns Rs 33 Crore in 2 Days
Arjun, on the other hand, is preparing for the release on India's Most Wanted, which is set to hit the screens on May 24. India's Most Wanted is written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.
Follow @News18Movies for more
FOndly reminiscing over the time that has passed between the release of 2 States and now, Arjun captioned his post, "5 years, can’t believe it’s flown by !!! This ones extremely close to me, just been re-living the memories of making this special film all over again #5yearsof2states #2States @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @abhivarman @dharmamovies @utvfilms @nadiadwalagrandson."
Sharing her brother's happiness and enthusiasm was baby-sister Anshula, who went into the comments section and wrote the sweetest of messages in response to the special video post. Anshula replied by sharing three heart-shaped emojis. See her response here:
2 States was a romance drama based on the eponymous novel by Chetan Bhagat. The film went on to become a successful venture for the director, producers and cast members and was cherished for its storytelling and chemistry between Alia and Arjun. Varman's latest Kalank also features Alia as Roop. Kalank is currently running in theatres and has managed to earn close to INR 33 Cr in two days.
Read: Kalank Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Film Earns Rs 33 Crore in 2 Days
Arjun, on the other hand, is preparing for the release on India's Most Wanted, which is set to hit the screens on May 24. India's Most Wanted is written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Bids Farewell to His 'Most Prized Possession,' Gets New Look for Love Aaj Kal Sequel
- IPL 2019 | Dhawan Breaks Into a Jig With Pandya at Kotla
- Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria Get Their Glam on at Manish Malhotra's Bash
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Team Presents Bat and Jersey to PM Imran Khan
- Dhoni, Faf & Jadhav Recite Famous Movie Dialogues at CSK Event
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results