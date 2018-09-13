Anshula Kapoor Just Revealed Boney Kapoor’s Favourite Child. No, It’s Not Arjun or Janhvi

The ‘Ask Me Anything’ feature on Instagram has had several celebrities open up about interesting facets related to their lives and careers.Most recently, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor used the feature, urging her fans on the photo-video sharing app to pop questions to her.Of the several queries that she fielded, one was: ‘Out of four of you siblings, who is Boney ji’s most favourite?’Notably, Boney Kapoor has two children — Arjun and Anshula — from his first wife Mona Kapoor and two more — Janhvi and Khushi — from his second wife, iconic actor Sridevi.Now, one may think that the veteran producer is the fondest of his only son, actor Arjun Kapoor, or Janhvi, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, but according to Anshula, it’s neither of them.Revealing that Boney loves his youngest daughter Khushi the most, Anushla replied, “Khushi hhahahahhaha….the secret is out!....No but honestly he loves all of us the same.”When another user asked her what she likes the most about her siblings, the 25-year-old wrote, “Their heart, their strength, their ability to look at the bright side even on the not so good days... That they can make me laugh at the stupidest things and without reason hahaha... But mostly I love that I get to call them MINE.”Mona Kapoor died of cancer in 2012. Sridevi, meanwhile, passed away in February this year due to accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai.