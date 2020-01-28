Anshula Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note as She Misses Mother

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor lost their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor almost eight years ago. They often post pictures from their childhood along with mother to express how much they long for her in life.

Anshula took a trip down memory lane as she recently posted an unseen, time-worn photograph on Instagram. Along with the throwback photo, she wrote a heartfelt note for her mum. Anshula remembers her mother’s smile and the love in her eyes like a visual catalogue.

Anshula’s caption reads, “Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. An image of you hugging me extra hard like you always did. Could really use one of your special smiles today.”

In the picture, Mona is posing with a Mickey Mouse as little Anshula looks at her mom.

Anshula's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor took to the comments section, posted virtual hugs and hearts.

On March 25, 2012, Mona experienced multiple organ failure and left for her heavenly abode after battling with cancer and hypertension.

In 2019, Anshula Kapoor ventured into online charity with her endeavor, Fankind. The fundraising platform that encompasses charity, aims at bringing together stars and fans. It involves fun activities that fans get to experience with their beloved celebrity.

