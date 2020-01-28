Anshula Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note as She Misses Mother
Anshula remembered her late mother Mona Shourie in a heartfelt post on social media. She also shared an adorable pic of the mother-daughter duo.
Anshula Kapoor
Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor lost their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor almost eight years ago. They often post pictures from their childhood along with mother to express how much they long for her in life.
Anshula took a trip down memory lane as she recently posted an unseen, time-worn photograph on Instagram. Along with the throwback photo, she wrote a heartfelt note for her mum. Anshula remembers her mother’s smile and the love in her eyes like a visual catalogue.
Anshula’s caption reads, “Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. An image of you hugging me extra hard like you always did. Could really use one of your special smiles today.”
In the picture, Mona is posing with a Mickey Mouse as little Anshula looks at her mom.
Anshula's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor took to the comments section, posted virtual hugs and hearts.
View this post on Instagram
Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. A visual catalogue of your smile, the love in your eyes. An image of you hugging me extra hard like you always did. Maya Angelou said it best “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours.” Because there really isn’t Ma. Could really use one of your special smiles today.. #AlwaysAndForever
On March 25, 2012, Mona experienced multiple organ failure and left for her heavenly abode after battling with cancer and hypertension.
In 2019, Anshula Kapoor ventured into online charity with her endeavor, Fankind. The fundraising platform that encompasses charity, aims at bringing together stars and fans. It involves fun activities that fans get to experience with their beloved celebrity.
View this post on Instagram
Our 2nd campaign with @aliaabhatt is now live on @fankindofficial ’s website! Here’s your chance to hangout and bake a cake with Alia while donating to @worldforallanimaladoptions. Your donation will help care for abandoned and injured animals at their shelter in Mumbai. PS, the super awesome @poojadhingra will be there too make this experience even more special! So you basically get to bake the yummiest cake ever and create the best memories with 2 incredible people! What’s not to love? DONATE NOW! (link in bio)
View this post on Instagram
Andddd it’s live! @fankindofficial’s newest experience is an opportunity for you to hang out with @saraalikhan95 & watch her next movie WITH HER even before it releases!! Let’s help orphaned and vulnerable children who live in CCDT’s shelters across Maharashtra gain access to a better tomorrow, including kids living with HIV. CCDT currently supports more than 90 children in their shelters who receive nutritional care & meals, medical care, skill training & future planning for their future careers & jobs, emotional & psychological counseling, as well as legal aid. A tiny contribution from you will go a long way in making their lives more joyful, and you get to hangout with Sara who is one of the most awesomely fun people I’ve ever met!! #FankindXSara (link in bio - fankind.org/sara)
View this post on Instagram
Have you ever dreamed about having coffee with @karanjohar ? NOW YOU CAN!! All you have to do is log on to fankind.org/Karan and donate for your dream to come true! Your donation will help @actionaid_india provide education and healthcare to a child in need, and get you your chance to gupshup and hang out with Karan! Did you know all it takes is ₹750 to support 1 child for 1 month? So this is a Win win win! Aaaah I’m so excited about this experience, Even I want to have coffee with him!! donate now! If you are an international citizen, GOOD NEWS coz We are accepting international payments too (just select “non-indian” in the citizenship Q at checkout!) #FankindxKaran
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fruit Seller Who Earns Rs 150 a Day Wins Padma Shri for Providing Education to Children
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 119 Written Updates: Salman Khan Evicts Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla Wins Elite Membership
- WhatsApp Users Beware: This Simple Trick Can Save Your Phone From Being Hacked
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch
- Kids Have This Really Cool Trick With Apple AirPods to Talk Without Actually Speaking