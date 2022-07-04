Anshula Kapoor Posts 'No Bra Club' Video; Priyanka Chopra Finds It Relatable; See Post

Although Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor hasn’t made her debut in the Bollywood film industry, she knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Speaking of which, recently Anshula shared a funny video of herself that sees showcasing the best part after her Sunday brunch. What’s more interesting is that global diva Priyanka Chopra completely agreed with Anshula and found it relatable as well.

It so happened that on Sunday, July 3, the youngster took to Instagram to share a video of her after-brunch regime. The clip sees the Kapoor star-kid freeing herself from the bra she’s wearing in a hilarious manner. While sharing the video, Anshula expressed that this is “The best part about coming home from Sunday brunch #NoBraClub”.

As soon as the video caught the attention of Priyanka Chopra she quickly reacted to the post by agreeing with Anshula. The Baywatch star revealed that the same thing is the best part of her day “every day” in the comment section of the post. The female fandom of Anshula also supported the youngster by dropping a barrage of comments. While one said “best feeling ever,” another wrote, “at least someone spoke about it”. Take a look at it below:

This isn’t the first time when a candid post of Anshula has won hearts on the internet. The Kapoor kin often takes to Instagram to speak her mind publicly. Just weeks ago, she opened up about her insecurity of wearing sleeveless clothes in a fitness video. In the post, Anshula can be seen flexing her arms as she contemplates posting the video online.

She shared, “Contemplated posting this video 65799 times, because my arms are one of my biggest insecurities. Wearing sleeveless anything (even at home) still makes me nervous/ uncomfortable! My squishy arms & stretch marks are natural human things… They make me, ME! So maybe it’s time I wear whatever I want to wear, and just go with it? This is me having a moment.. Perfectly toned arms be damned – I’m not waiting for that!”

Speaking of Priyanka Chopra, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Citadel, It’s All Coming Back to Me, Jee Le Zaraa, and more.

