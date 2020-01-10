Anshula Kapoor's Bulldog Refuses to Obey Arjun Kapoor and We Pet Parents Can Relate

Arjun Kapoor is getting the cold shoulder, quite obviously, from his sister Anshula's pet, an English Bulldog. The actor is pet sitting Maximus for a few days while his sister is away, and is having a hard time making him obey his instructions.

The actor shared a video of him trying to get Maximus to turn around and look at him, as he has his selfie camera on. But Maximus seemed to be having a hard time figuring out which way to turn, and went in the opposite direction.

Arjun shared a series of videos, showing the pet dog finally coming close to him, trying to climb onto his lap and licking his face. He captioned them, "The chronicles of #Maximus !!! He's definitely got direction dyslexia, confused about being camera shy or not, licks any form of skin available & has agreed to spend with me who he thinks is a paying guest in HIS apartment cause @anshulakapoor s away for a few days... #maximuskapoor #studmuffin #lazyass."

Maximus' antics made for extremely cute videos which you can check out here:

Arjun then shared a picture of Maximus on his Instagram story and wrote, "I Miss You, Anshula Kapoor." In another picture, Maximus is seen staring at Arjun. He captioned the photo, "This child ain't a listener fosho !!!" Well, getting your dog to do as you like is never easy.

The actor was last seen in Panipat, which has just been made tax-free in Maharashtra. He will next be seen in an untitled film opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

