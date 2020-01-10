Anshula Kapoor's Bulldog Refuses to Obey Arjun Kapoor and We Pet Parents Can Relate
Arjun Kapoor is pet sitting Maximus for a few days while his sister is away, and is having a hard time making him obey his instructions.
Arjun Kapoor is pet sitting Maximus for a few days while his sister is away, and is having a hard time making him obey his instructions.
Arjun Kapoor is getting the cold shoulder, quite obviously, from his sister Anshula's pet, an English Bulldog. The actor is pet sitting Maximus for a few days while his sister is away, and is having a hard time making him obey his instructions.
The actor shared a video of him trying to get Maximus to turn around and look at him, as he has his selfie camera on. But Maximus seemed to be having a hard time figuring out which way to turn, and went in the opposite direction.
Arjun shared a series of videos, showing the pet dog finally coming close to him, trying to climb onto his lap and licking his face. He captioned them, "The chronicles of #Maximus !!! He's definitely got direction dyslexia, confused about being camera shy or not, licks any form of skin available & has agreed to spend with me who he thinks is a paying guest in HIS apartment cause @anshulakapoor s away for a few days... #maximuskapoor #studmuffin #lazyass."
View this post on Instagram
The chronicles of #Maximus !!! He’s definitely got direction dyslexia, confused about being camera shy or not, licks any form of skin available & has agreed to spend with me who he thinks is a paying guest in HIS apartment cause @anshulakapoor s away for a few days... #maximuskapoor #studmuffin #lazyass
Maximus' antics made for extremely cute videos which you can check out here:
Arjun then shared a picture of Maximus on his Instagram story and wrote, "I Miss You, Anshula Kapoor." In another picture, Maximus is seen staring at Arjun. He captioned the photo, "This child ain't a listener fosho !!!" Well, getting your dog to do as you like is never easy.
The actor was last seen in Panipat, which has just been made tax-free in Maharashtra. He will next be seen in an untitled film opposite Rakul Preet Singh.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boyfriend Spent Six Months Recreating 'Sleeping Beauty' and Screened it in a Theatre for the Perfect Proposal
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Will Now Work With All Home Broadband Networks
- Sexist BJP Leader Asks Deepika Padukone to 'Dance' in Mumbai Instead of Protesting in JNU
- Deepika Padukone Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple, See Pics
- LG Admits Its Mobile Business is a Mess; Is That Why The G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is so Bad?