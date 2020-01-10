Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anshula Kapoor's Bulldog Refuses to Obey Arjun Kapoor and We Pet Parents Can Relate

Arjun Kapoor is pet sitting Maximus for a few days while his sister is away, and is having a hard time making him obey his instructions.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anshula Kapoor's Bulldog Refuses to Obey Arjun Kapoor and We Pet Parents Can Relate
Arjun Kapoor is pet sitting Maximus for a few days while his sister is away, and is having a hard time making him obey his instructions.

Arjun Kapoor is getting the cold shoulder, quite obviously, from his sister Anshula's pet, an English Bulldog. The actor is pet sitting Maximus for a few days while his sister is away, and is having a hard time making him obey his instructions.

The actor shared a video of him trying to get Maximus to turn around and look at him, as he has his selfie camera on. But Maximus seemed to be having a hard time figuring out which way to turn, and went in the opposite direction.

Arjun shared a series of videos, showing the pet dog finally coming close to him, trying to climb onto his lap and licking his face. He captioned them, "The chronicles of #Maximus !!! He's definitely got direction dyslexia, confused about being camera shy or not, licks any form of skin available & has agreed to spend with me who he thinks is a paying guest in HIS apartment cause @anshulakapoor s away for a few days... #maximuskapoor #studmuffin #lazyass."

Maximus' antics made for extremely cute videos which you can check out here:

Arjun then shared a picture of Maximus on his Instagram story and wrote, "I Miss You, Anshula Kapoor." In another picture, Maximus is seen staring at Arjun. He captioned the photo, "This child ain't a listener fosho !!!" Well, getting your dog to do as you like is never easy.

arjun kapoor maximus

arjun maximus

The actor was last seen in Panipat, which has just been made tax-free in Maharashtra. He will next be seen in an untitled film opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram