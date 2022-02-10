Anshula, Shanaya And Khushi Kapoor Visit Their Baby Niece Thea

Wednesday afternoon called for a get-together at entrepreneur Antara Motiwala Marwaha and husband Mohit Marwah’s residence. The celebrity couple, who recently welcomed their first child Thea, played host to Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. Antara’s recent Instagram story showed the Kapoor sisters paying a visit to their cousin and her to meet their newborn baby. Daughters of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, Anshula and Khushi visited Antara along with daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya. Antara shared the picture, in which the trio can be seen sitting on a couch as Shanaya holds Thea in her lap.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Story, Antara added in the caption “Buas and Bunny." Shanaya, who is soon going to make her debut in acting, looked pretty in her white sleeveless top and blue jeans, while Khushi channeled her stylish aunt vibes as she wore a brown jacket and black pants. Anshula, on the other hand, looked beautiful in her black and white printed dress.

Check the pictures below:

Mohit and Antara welcomed their daughter on October 20, 2021. Antara shared the first glimpse of Thea one month after her birth. In an Instagram post from November 2021, Antara shared three pictures capturing Thea’s journey as a newborn so far. The first picture showed Mohit embracing his daughter who wore a white onesie and a matching headband and adorable shoes. The next picture showed a cake celebrating Thea’s one month since birth. The post concluded with a black and white picture that showed Thea in a pram, while their pet dog looked at her. Antara captioned the picture, “One month of loving you.”

In a recent Instagram post, Antara also opened up on her experience as a mother so far. The picture featured Antara in a peach shade off-shoulder gown as she embraced her baby bump. The caption on the post read, “Motherhood. What can I say for something that is so monumental. A paradox of so many emotions and a constant state of love and anxiety. All I feel is gratitude for each circle around the sun with you.”

