Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anshula Shares Arjun Kapoor's WhatsApp Chat with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula recently gave a glimpse of what the family WhatsApp group is like, and social media is amused to bits!

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram

Arjun and Anshula apart, the group comprises their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and their father, producer Boney Kapoor.

It seems like each family member has a peculiar trait, according to a report in timesnownews.com. Some of the chats are routine while some are hilarious, just as it is the case in any WhatsApp group.

Regular updates flow from all members of the family - from who will be late to reach home from work to who is headed to which party. In screenshots that Anshula posted, we get to know that the family also updates each other while they are on the go. So, each member updates the others when they fly out of Mumbai, and also about who has landed when and where.

While Janhvi goes by the name Jaanu in the WhatsApp group, Arjun is Arjun Bhaiya and Boney is Dad.

On the work front, Arjun is all set for his next Panipat, which hit the theaters on December 6. Set in 1761, the war epic entails the events that led to the Third Battle of Panipat. The film takes the audience to the time when the Maratha Empire had reached its zenith and their grip on the nation reigned supreme with no-one to challenge them until an invader set his eyes on the throne. That’s when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army, led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. Supporting the brave Maratha is his wife, Parvati Bai (Kriti Sanon).

Janhvi, on the other hand, will soon be seen as IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in a film being produced by Karan Johar. She will also be seen in Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2.

Live TV

