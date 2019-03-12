Answer is Always YES: Netflix Bingers Annoyed With Streaming Service's 'Still Watching' Pop-up
Netflix addicts are super annoyed with the giant streaming service.
(Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)
Yeah, that’s exactly how the Netflix binge-watchers are feeling right now. Netflix addicts are super annoyed with the giant streaming service as it keeps stopping their favourite shows after every three episodes by displaying the "Are You Still Watching" prompts.
They want the streaming service to know that "yes, we're still watching."
On Monday, many subscribers flooded Twitter with posts targeting Netflix for ruining their binging experience.
One user wrote, "Netflix is so judgmental. Yes, I’m binge watching. Stop!" While another tweeted: "Did anybody else have the “play & don’t ask again” feature for a brief time??? I loved it and now it’s gone."
Yes, @netflix, I am still watching— Ben Bagley (@btbagley5) March 12, 2019
While we're here, can the cool-off time between eps be, at least, 15 seconds?— Hubert Motley, Jr. (@groonk) March 11, 2019
"Netflix subscribers want the streaming service to know that yes, they're still watching" https://t.co/tXyo7lMe9m
There was once a no, but I regret it to this day.— MichaelTheFallen (@Michael05785639) March 12, 2019
"Netflix subscribers want the streaming service to know that yes, they're still watching" https://t.co/ytX3SwwQHD
#YesTheAnswerIsAlwaysYesNetflix #NetflixIsLife— Dominique Clark (@sassylassy666) March 12, 2019
⚡️ “Netflix subscribers want the streaming service to know that yes, they're still watching”https://t.co/yetUdKeR6s pic.twitter.com/ORgHRLnukV
This is so a pet peeve of mine I pay for it so why the f!?$ u keep stopping my show every 3 episodes #netflix #pleasenetflixstop #myanswerisyes— Yvette Dickinson (@2lovelivelaugh3) March 12, 2019
Netflix subscribers want the streaming service to know that yes, they're still watching https://t.co/psXzAAmz3U
⚡️ “Netflix subscribers want the streaming service to know that yes, they're still watching”— Popnotsoda (@realpopnotsoda) March 12, 2019
If we stop watching, we hit the home button on our Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, or device of choice. Otherwise, we are watching.https://t.co/CgRuED5ZOL
Yes they need to change that because it’s really annoying.— Kelsey Witzigreuter (@LilSisterStump) March 12, 2019
•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Netflix subscribers want the streaming service to know that yes, they're still watching https://t.co/ETbAsFlSKM
