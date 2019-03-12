LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Answer is Always YES: Netflix Bingers Annoyed With Streaming Service's 'Still Watching' Pop-up

Netflix addicts are super annoyed with the giant streaming service.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Answer is Always YES: Netflix Bingers Annoyed With Streaming Service's 'Still Watching' Pop-up
(Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)
Loading...
Imagine, after a long day, and an endless scrolling you chance upon a good Netflix show and your binge-watching session gets interrupted by a pop-up!

Yeah, that’s exactly how the Netflix binge-watchers are feeling right now. Netflix addicts are super annoyed with the giant streaming service as it keeps stopping their favourite shows after every three episodes by displaying the "Are You Still Watching" prompts.

They want the streaming service to know that "yes, we're still watching."

On Monday, many subscribers flooded Twitter with posts targeting Netflix for ruining their binging experience.

One user wrote, "Netflix is so judgmental. Yes, I’m binge watching. Stop!" While another tweeted: "Did anybody else have the “play & don’t ask again” feature for a brief time??? I loved it and now it’s gone."






















Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram