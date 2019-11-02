Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ant-Man 3 Confirms Return of Peyton Reed As Director, Likely To Film in 2021

Ant-Man 3 will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the protagonists and will probably be released in 2022.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ant-Man 3 Confirms Return of Peyton Reed As Director, Likely To Film in 2021
Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in a still from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.' (Image: Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

Ant-Man is one character that has played an important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite being introduced towards the end of the Second Phase. The Ant-Man sequel released in 2018 played a major role in the franchise as did the character in Avengers: Endgame. With the next phase of the MCU announced, the question on everyone's mind is where and when will Ant-Man 3 be releasing in consideration of the franchise's phases.

It has come to light that the character has not been forgotten and that his third solo film is in the works. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Peyton Reed who had directed the previous two Ant-Man films has been roped in for the third as well. The film will likely be released after 2022 following the release of MCU's current line-up which includes The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness. These films are currently shooting or are expected to begin early next year.

Fans can look forward to getting to know more about the quantum realm for the third film. This is because Peyton Reed had earlier stated that he would be interested in exploring it more and there was a lot more room for it. He had also stated that while the second installment explored the quantum realm more than the first, it still only "dipped toes" into the realm leaving room for a lot more to be explored.

Ant-Man 3 is expected to begin filming early in 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram