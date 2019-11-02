Ant-Man 3 Confirms Return of Peyton Reed As Director, Likely To Film in 2021

Ant-Man is one character that has played an important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite being introduced towards the end of the Second Phase. The Ant-Man sequel released in 2018 played a major role in the franchise as did the character in Avengers: Endgame. With the next phase of the MCU announced, the question on everyone's mind is where and when will Ant-Man 3 be releasing in consideration of the franchise's phases.

It has come to light that the character has not been forgotten and that his third solo film is in the works. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Peyton Reed who had directed the previous two Ant-Man films has been roped in for the third as well. The film will likely be released after 2022 following the release of MCU's current line-up which includes The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness. These films are currently shooting or are expected to begin early next year.

Fans can look forward to getting to know more about the quantum realm for the third film. This is because Peyton Reed had earlier stated that he would be interested in exploring it more and there was a lot more room for it. He had also stated that while the second installment explored the quantum realm more than the first, it still only "dipped toes" into the realm leaving room for a lot more to be explored.

Ant-Man 3 is expected to begin filming early in 2021.

