Ant-Man 3: Five Reasons To Watch This Paul Rudd Starrer Quantumania Chaos

Set after the events of Avenger’s Endgame, Ant-Man 3 brings back Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang in phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic universe. Helmed by Peyton Reed, the movie also features Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer in key roles. Besides being the costumed superhero, Lang turns into an author to narrate a different version of how he helped save the universe from Thanos in his autobiography Look Out for the Little Guy. Everyone’s at peace until Cassie opens the door to the Quantum Realm. The third installment Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is all set to hit the big screens on Friday, February 17. Ahead of its release, here’s taking a quick look at 5 reasons why you must watch it.

The villain- Kang The Conqueror

This time the Ant-Man faces Kang The Conqueror who is a direct descendant of Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four. Also known as Nathaniel Richards, Kang grew up watching the Earth constantly in a state of war and took it upon himself to travel back in time to conquer civilizations. A formidable villain, what adds up to his person is his intelligence and deep knowledge of physics and tech. Not only is he a skilled fighter but Kang also uses advanced weapons to manipulate time and space, thereby allowing himself to create time loops, paradoxes, and alternate realities.

Quantum Realm

After years of teasing what a dangerous place the Quantum Realm might be, Ant-Man 3 finally gives fans a first taste of the disorienting chaos of its aesthetics. The trailer of the movie shares a glimpse of the glowing universe filled with alien species that Janet has never spoken a word of.

The family equation

Though Paul Rudd plays the lead in Ant-Man 3, Quantumania is all about family dynamics. It takes Scott Lang, his daughter Cassie along with Hope van Dyne and her parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, into a new adventure exploring Quantum Realm. However, only Janet’s aware of the dangers that lurk in the new dimension.

Janet’s secret

Played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Janet is the mother of Hope and the original Wasp who was lost in the Quantum Realm for three decades. During a mission in 1987, Janet turns off her suit regulator, thereby disappearing into the Quantum Realm where she meets Kang The Conquerer. He is one of the main reasons why Janet doesn’t want to return to the superficial realm. She is a complicated mom hoarding a secret about why she’d never return to the Quantum realm and why Kang wants to desperately escape it.

Paul Rudd’s acting

Though superhero Paul Pudd saves the day, it is his exceptional comic time that makes Ant-Man 3 more appealing. Quantumania allows fans to catch up with Rudd’s Scott Lang elated by his newfound fame after Avengers: Endgame. He is the world’s biggest and smallest costumed hero who often gets confused for other superheroes in the Avenger team.

