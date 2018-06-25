English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ant-Man and the Wasp Also a Sequel to Captain America: Civil War, Reveals Marvel Boss Kevin Feige
Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
Image: A still from Ant Man and The Wasp.
Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and the Wasp will take the story of the franchise forward and continue the plot of Captain America: Civil War as well, says Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man is grappling with the consequences of his choices as a superhero and a father. In the movie, Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp will team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible. It is slated to release in India on July 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
"It is really a sequel to two movies. It's a follow-up to ‘Ant-Man', while also showing the aftermath of ‘Captain America: Civil War'. For me, there is a tremendous amount of excitement when you are able to tell stories like this and combine characters from their origin movies and then layer in their appearances from other movies. Because of this strategy, Ant-Man post-‘Civil War' has now been exposed to a much bigger audience," said Feige in a statement to IANS.
The film also features Michael Pena and Michelle Pfeiffer.
