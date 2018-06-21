English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ant-Man and the Wasp Will Be Bananas, Promises Star Paul Rudd
Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
Image: A still from Ant Man and The Wasp.
Actor Paul Rudd has promised his fans that Ant-Man and the Wasp will be funny and surprising. Rudd will be back as superhero Ant-Man with the film.
"The movie checks a lot of boxes. People can expect to be emotionally invested, with not just Scott's relationship with his daughter, but with his relationship with Hope and Hank as well," Rudd said in a statement to IANS.
"Every character in the film has a connection with one another, and hopefully people will relate to that. The visuals are as always stunning, as is the case with Marvel films. But this movie is bananas. There are action sequences that you have never seen before, and it is really funny in a way that might be surprising," he added.
Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible. It is slated to release in India on July 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
On working on the film, he said: "It is pretty great. It doesn't matter how many films you do, but sometimes you find yourself on a set in a scene and you think, 'Oh, wow, there's Laurence Fishburne, and there's Michael Douglas, and there's Michelle Pfeiffer'. And they are all talking to each other. And whoa! How did I get here? And it's pretty cool."
