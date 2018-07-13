Ant-Man and The Wasp LIVE Review: Will Paul Rudd's Tiny Hero Dominate the Big Screen?
News18.com | July 13, 2018, 10:45 AM IST
Hot on the tail of the literally universe-bending events of Avengers: Infinity War, the second installment of Marvel’s Ant-man, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas, hopes to prove that size doesn’t matter. While Ant-man may have been missing from action of the latest Avengers, teasers hint at a very good reason for that. Perhaps more vitally, the ‘quantum realm’, first glimpsed in the diminutive superhero’s MCU debut, may hold the key to reverse-engineering the cataclysmic events of Infinity War. Will Ant-Man and the Wasp add to the MCU’s buzz or will it just sting?
Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and the Wasp will take the story of the franchise forward and continue the plot of Captain America: Civil War as well, says Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
In the new movie, Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp will team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible.
There was a lot of buzz about the absence of Ant-Man from Infinity War and what he was up to when the world was ending. To cash in on the theories, the cast of Infinity War starred in a video raising questions about the mysterious absence.
Released in May, the trailer of Ant-Man and The Wasp was the perfect antidote to the recently released intense (and grim) Avengers: Infinity War. It shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp has been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.
Paul Rudd returns to reprise his Ant-Man role with a new villain, new partner and some surprising teammates in the new film for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp." (Image: Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)