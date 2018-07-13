Ant-Man and The Wasp LIVE Review: Will Paul Rudd's Tiny Hero Dominate the Big Screen?

Read More

Hot on the tail of the literally universe-bending events of Avengers: Infinity War, the second installment of Marvel’s Ant-man, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas, hopes to prove that size doesn’t matter. While Ant-man may have been missing from action of the latest Avengers, teasers hint at a very good reason for that. Perhaps more vitally, the ‘quantum realm’, first glimpsed in the diminutive superhero’s MCU debut, may hold the key to reverse-engineering the cataclysmic events of Infinity War. Will Ant-Man and the Wasp add to the MCU’s buzz or will it just sting?Stay tuned to our live tweet review for updates: