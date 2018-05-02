Ant-Man and The Wasp New Trailer Shows The 'Tiny' Heroes Battle The Quantum Realm

The new trailer of Ant-Man and The Wap is here and it's the perfect antidote to the recently released intense (and grim) Avengers: Infinity War. The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp has been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.”“I do some dumb things,” Rudd’s Scott Lang says in the trailer. “The people I love the most, they pay the price.”The new footage continues the first trailer’s theme of spotlighting feminine forces, with more clips of Lilly’s Wasp flying past her opponents. On a mission to rescue her mother, she joins (and leads) Ant-Man to exterminate their newfound foes.Paul Rudd returns to reprise his Ant-Man role with a new villain, new partner and some surprising teammates in the new trailer for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.There was a lot of buzz about the absence of Ant-Man from Infinity War and what he was up to when the world was ending. To cash in on the theories, the cast of Infinity War starred in a video raising questions about the mysterious absence.Well, we hope to find the answer to their absence in the film itself.A newcomer to the franchise Laurence Fishburne also makes an appearance in the trailer, where he discusses working on a project called Goliath. The Peyton Reed-directed Ant-Man and the Wasp open in theaters on July 6th.