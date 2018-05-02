English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ant-Man and The Wasp New Trailer Shows The 'Tiny' Heroes Battle The Quantum Realm
There was a lot of buzz about the absence of Ant-Man from Infinity War and what he was up to when the world was ending. To cash in on the theories, the cast of Infinity War even starred in a video raising questions about the mysterious absence.
The new trailer of Ant-Man and The Wap is here and it's the perfect antidote to the recently released intense (and grim) Avengers: Infinity War. The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp has been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.”
“I do some dumb things,” Rudd’s Scott Lang says in the trailer. “The people I love the most, they pay the price.”
The new footage continues the first trailer’s theme of spotlighting feminine forces, with more clips of Lilly’s Wasp flying past her opponents. On a mission to rescue her mother, she joins (and leads) Ant-Man to exterminate their newfound foes.
Paul Rudd returns to reprise his Ant-Man role with a new villain, new partner and some surprising teammates in the new trailer for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Well, we hope to find the answer to their absence in the film itself.
A newcomer to the franchise Laurence Fishburne also makes an appearance in the trailer, where he discusses working on a project called Goliath. The Peyton Reed-directed Ant-Man and the Wasp open in theaters on July 6th.
