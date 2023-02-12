CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Bookings Finally Open In India, Deets Inside
1-MIN READ

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Bookings Finally Open In India, Deets Inside

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 19:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Poster/

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The advance booking of Marvel Studios’ much-awaited entertainer ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ has opened across the country. Early reactions to the film from the LA premiere, have been extremely positive and supportive towards this new start of the new phase of MCU.

‘A fun way to kick off Phase 5’, ‘Kang completely rules’, ‘Shocking and Scary Adventure’, were some of the key comments by the critics. Fans have been waiting for this big ticket Marvel extravaganza since a long time and finally, they can now book tickets across the country.

Audiences will finally get to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will unfold the Phase 5.Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; and Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard as producers.

Meanwhile, Peyton Reed had helmed the very first Ant-Mas which was released in 2015. It was the 12th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It featured Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man alongside Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Tip “T.I." Harris, Anthony Mackie, Wood Harris, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, David Dastmalchian, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. In the film, Lang must help defend Pym’s Ant-Man shrinking technology and plot a heist with worldwide ramifications.

Marvel Studios India will release Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, an Epic, Sci-Fi Adventure on February 17, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film would see a box office clash with Shehzada.

