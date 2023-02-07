The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, had its world premiere at the Regency Westwood Theatre in Los Angeles. A dedicated fanbase of the MCU was able to watch the film on Monday, ahead of its release on February 17. While the official reviews will not be available until February 15, those who have watched the latest addition to the Marvel Universe have made their initial reactions known on social media platforms. Fans had expressed their excitement about Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors in what is dubbed the first Phase Five film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Film Critic Fico Cangiano tweeted, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers, and repercussions. It has also got one of the best MCU villains in Kang. As soon as Jonathan Mayors comes in, it is his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post-credits scenes.”

“Had an absolute blast watching Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Creative, irresistibly energetic, and filled with some great action sequences. Welcome, Jonathan Majors—such a badass. The effects are superb,” tweeted Senior Artisans Editor at Variety, Jazz Tangcay.

Member of Las Vegas Film Critic Society Daniel Howat tweeted, “Quantumania is definitely Marvel’s weirdest movie yet…but that’s a good thing! It leans hard into the sci-fi side of the MCU, taking lots of wild swings. Not everything lands, but it’s funny, inventive, and a good time. An enjoyable, bizarro ride into the quantum realm.”

The Peyton Reed directed, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is all set to make its official release on February 17. The movie will also hit theaters in India. Going beyond the limits of the imaginable, The Ant-Man and The Wasp engage with strange new creatures while exploring the Quantum Realm. Check out its trailer right here:

This time, the superheroes Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, and Hope Van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly along with Michelle Pfeiffer in the role of Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym. The Phase Five film will also star Jonathan Majors as the villain Kang: The Conqueror. This movie is also going to be critical for the Avengers universe. It is all set to pave the way for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

