Marvel Cinematic Universe has already established that Kang has a special connection with Time and Multiverse. In Loki, through the eyes of the Time Variance Authority, it has been hinted that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) might have met with the OG Avengers — Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, The Hulk, Thor, and Hawkeye — at some point. However, many of the OG Avengers in the current timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have bid the universe adieu, thus, we might never see the OG six cross paths with Kang.

Nevertheless, in an exclusive chat with News18.com, we got a chance to speak with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors and we asked him if he could, which OG 6 superhero he would want Kang to cross paths with. The actor took three names: Iron Man, Black Widow, and The Hulk.

“I think the most interesting or what I am interested in at the moment will probably be to visit some of the original Avengers who began (Marvel Cinematic Universe). I am here, the new guy, starting Phase 5, I really admire and look up to the Avengers of the earlier phases. I am already dealing with Ant-Man, and that’s big and great. I would like to take a look at… I love Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man so I think I want to see Iron Man (meet Kang) at some point. At some point, I would like to see Black Widow, The Hulk, or Thor. But if I had to pick one, I would say Iron Man. That would be a very old school vs a new school, and that would be cool," he said.

With Ant-Man 3, Jonathan crosses paths with an Avenger introduced in MCU Phase 2 — Ant-Man. The actor shares the screen with Paul Rudd and the trailers have already hinted that there will be a showdown between Ant-Man and Kang. While Jonathan did not delve into spoilers, he opened up about working with Paul.

“My experience with Paul was quite cozy. I felt like I was coming into his house, it’s his team, he’s our quarterback and captain. We also have the energy of Peyton Reed (Ant-Man 3 director) but Paul has such a warm energy, such an inviting energy. The more he got to be Scott Lang, the freer I felt to continue my exploration of Kang. Ultimately, it was a big help having him around as I was building Kang every day at work. Everything was new to me so the fact that he was so steady in his understanding of the world and character, really gave me something sturdy to push up against and challenge as I began to build, grow, and understand Kang the Conquerer," he said.

Marvel Studios India releases Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania an Epic, Sci-Fi Adventure on February 17, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

