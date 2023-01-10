New Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania Trailer: Scott Lang Faces Madness of Multiverse, Loki's Kang

The new trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped in the wee hours of Tuesday (IST) and it teases that Paul Rudd’s superhero will be in the middle of the madness of the multiverse. The trailer takes a giant step away from the fun first trailer and warns that things are going to get dark in the third Ant-Man movie.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer opens with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and others in the Quantum Realm. While it was previously revealed that they bump into Kang The Conquerer (Jonathan Majors), the new trailer offers a lot more new footage from the film. Kang is seen tempting Scott with the offer of time that he lost during the blip.

In his thirst to spend more time with his daughter, he seems to accept a deadly offer but it all comes tumbling down. The trailer teases an army of Ant-Man, fighting against the web of the multiverse Kang created, and an epic fight with the character. Watch the trailer below:

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

